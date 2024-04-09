Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP leader Sanjay Singh to meet Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Wednesday

New Delhi, April 9
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, said party sources.
Today Mann and Singh met in Punjab to discuss the preparations for the Lok Sabha election.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently under judicial custody in Tihar Jail after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a Delhi excise policy-related money-laundering case.
The party and their National Convenor received a setback on Tuesday after the Delhi High Court dismissed his plea challenging his arrest by the Central probe agency.
Both Mann and Singh will meet Kejriwal at 1 pm, sources said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #Lok Sabha
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court dismisses his plea against arrest by ED
'Courts are concerned with constitutional morality and not p...
‘What if we rename parts of China’: Rajnath on Beijing changing names of Arunachal areas
“We want to maintain good relations with all our neighbours....
Maharashtra Opposition seals Lok Sabha poll deal; Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 seats, Congress 17 and NCP (SP) 10
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav T...
Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton
Reports say an altercation occurred at the construction site...
‘Voters' right to know not absolute’: Supreme Court upholds Arunachal Pradesh MLA’s election
Top court sets aside the July 17, 2023, judgment of Itanagar...