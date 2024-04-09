Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP leader Sanjay Singh to meet Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Wednesday

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, said party sources.

Today Mann and Singh met in Punjab to discuss the preparations for the Lok Sabha election.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently under judicial custody in Tihar Jail after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a Delhi excise policy-related money-laundering case.

The party and their National Convenor received a setback on Tuesday after the Delhi High Court dismissed his plea challenging his arrest by the Central probe agency.

Both Mann and Singh will meet Kejriwal at 1 pm, sources said.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #Lok Sabha