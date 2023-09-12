Bhagwant Mann gives appointment letters to 249 candidates from various departments

ANI

Chandigarh, September 12

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 249 candidates from various departments.

He also took a swipe at the previous governments, and former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, asking him if he was “really a captain”.

Regarding former finance minister Manpreet Badal, Bhagwant Mann said that for nine years he kept on saying that the treasury was empty.

“The government should give hope to the people. I never said that the treasury was empty but I would definitely say that there were a lot of leakages in the treasury. Currently, the revenue of GST is huge and the treasury of Punjab is increasing in many ways,” he said.

Speaking about current job prospects, Mann said that 36,097 jobs had been created in the state.

“The Prime Minister blames the AAP that it is distributing freebies, but I want to ask him who promised people Rs 15 lakh each,” he said.

“But we are giving jobs to people so that they can live with respect,” he added.

#Bhagwant Mann #Capt Amarinder Singh #Goods and Services Tax GST