Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks nod to meet Arvind Kejriwal

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sought the permission from the Tihar Jail administration to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The CM’s Office has written to the Tihar Jail administration, asking for the permission, say sources. TNS

Man held for smuggling liquor

Muktsar: The Gidderbaha police have seized 360 bottles of the IMFL from the possession of a milkman. Gidderbaha DSP Jasbir Singh said acting on a tip-off, cops inspected the vehicle of Rajesh Kumar, alias Kala, and seized liquor. The DSP said Kala had been arrested and booked under the Excise Act. TNS

Body recovered from canal

Abohar: The body of 20-year-old Rajiv was recovered from a canal near Tootwala and Gidderanwali villages on Wednesday. The deceased’s family said Rajiv was unemployed. Rajiv left his house on a bike on March 30 and did not return. His motorcycle was found near Roopnagar village. OC

Woman run over by train

Abohar: A 45-year-old woman, Darshana Kamboj, was run over by a train near Kotha station on Wednesday. She was trying to cross the railway tracks when the incident took place. The Government Railway Police handed over the body to the deceased’s family after the post-mortem examination. OC

100 grams of heroin seized

Abohar: The anti-narcotics cell of the Punjab Police have seized 100 grams of heroin from two car occupants on the outskirts of Abohar. The accused have been identified as Ramandeep Singh of Jammu Basti and Sunil Kumar of Ramdev Nagari. A case has been registered against the duo under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

