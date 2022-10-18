Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur

Parvesh Sharma

Bhuttal Kalan (Sangrur), October 18

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated India’s largest bio energy plant at Bhuttal Kalan in Sangrur district today. It has been constructed by Verbio AG, one of Germany's leading bio-energy companies, at a cost of Rs 230 crore and spread over 20 acres of land.

Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant's present production is about 6 tons per day (TPD), but Union minister announced that after its inauguration, soon this plant would process 300 TPD of paddy straw at maximum capacity to produce 33 TPD of CBG using 8 digesters of 10,000 cubic meters.

“Earlier it was running on trial basis, but after its inauguration, it would become fully functional. Plant would consume 1 lakh tons of paddy straw, which will be procured from 6-8 satellite locations within a 10 km radius of the plant. There shall be daily production of about 600-650 Tons of FOM (Fermented Organic Manure), which can be used for organic farming. The CBG Plant shall also provide direct employment to 390 and indirect employment to 585 people,” said Hardeep Puri.

The union minister also said that central government has been taking all required steps to help state governments to carry out development works.

“The plant will also reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acres of fields, translating into an annual reduction of 150,000 tons of CO2 emissions, which will not only ensure that the citizens of Sangrur, breathe in cleaner air, but will also contribute towards India's COP26 Climate Change targets of total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from now to 2030, achieving the target of net zero emissions by 2070,” he said.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that Verbio Group has evinced keen interest in setting up more such plants in the state.

“It is in consonance with the commitment of the state government to make Punjab clean, green and pollution free. State government will leave no stone unturned for this noble cause. We have taken several steps to mitigate the problem of stubble burning and two more projects of 14.25 ton CBG per day capacity are likely to be completed in 2022-23,” said CM Mann.

CM also sought cooperation from farmers and all state residents to end stubble burning to protect environment from pollution.

“With our efforts, we have ended corruption and we are hopeful that more such international companies would come to Punjab for investment. Earlier, companies faced problems from various governments, but our government has been providing congenial atmosphere and all would see a positive change in coming time in Punjab,” said CM Mann.

