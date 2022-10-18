 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur : The Tribune India

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur

The plant will reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acres of fields



Parvesh Sharma

Bhuttal Kalan (Sangrur), October 18

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated India’s largest bio energy plant at Bhuttal Kalan in Sangrur district today. It has been constructed by Verbio AG, one of Germany's leading bio-energy companies, at a cost of Rs 230 crore and spread over 20 acres of land.

Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant's present production is about 6 tons per day (TPD), but Union minister announced that after its inauguration, soon this plant would process 300 TPD of paddy straw at maximum capacity to produce 33 TPD of CBG using 8 digesters of 10,000 cubic meters.

“Earlier it was running on trial basis, but after its inauguration, it would become fully functional. Plant would consume 1 lakh tons of paddy straw, which will be procured from 6-8 satellite locations within a 10 km radius of the plant. There shall be daily production of about 600-650 Tons of FOM (Fermented Organic Manure), which can be used for organic farming. The CBG Plant shall also provide direct employment to 390 and indirect employment to 585 people,” said Hardeep Puri.

The union minister also said that central government has been taking all required steps to help state governments to carry out development works.

“The plant will also reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acres of fields, translating into an annual reduction of 150,000 tons of CO2 emissions, which will not only ensure that the citizens of Sangrur, breathe in cleaner air, but will also contribute towards India's COP26 Climate Change targets of total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from now to 2030, achieving the target of net zero emissions by 2070,” he said.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that Verbio Group has evinced keen interest in setting up more such plants in the state.  

“It is in consonance with the commitment of the state government to make Punjab clean, green and pollution free. State government will leave no stone unturned for this noble cause. We have taken several steps to mitigate the problem of stubble burning and two more projects of 14.25 ton CBG per day capacity are likely to be completed in 2022-23,” said CM Mann.

CM also sought cooperation from farmers and all state residents to end stubble burning to protect environment from pollution.

“With our efforts, we have ended corruption and we are hopeful that more such international companies would come to Punjab for investment. Earlier, companies faced problems from various governments, but our government has been providing congenial atmosphere and all would see a positive change in coming time in Punjab,” said CM Mann.

 

 

#Bhagwant Mann #Environment #Farm Fires #Germany #Pollution #Sangrur #Stubble Burning

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

2
Punjab

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar farm

3
Chandigarh

ED attaches Rs 185 crore worth of assets of Chandigarh pharma company for bank fraud

4
Jalandhar

Sunder Sham Arora — from stall owner to big-time realtor

5
Chandigarh

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

6
Nation

7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives

7
Chandigarh

PU students’ council election: AAP’s student wing CYSS registers its maiden victory, Aayush Khatkar wins presidential poll by securing 2,712 votes

8
Nation

Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death

9
Bathinda

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur

Don't Miss

View All
Soan Papdi: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore this Diwali sweet
Trending

Soan Papdi: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore this Diwali sweet

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Top News

Congress calls it indelible stain; as per law: BJP

Congress calls it indelible stain; as per law: BJP

Gujarat Govt’s 458-page reply bulky, bereft of facts, says S...

Eliminate safe havens for terrorists: PM

Eliminate safe havens for terrorists: PM

Says threats have transnational dimensions, seeks global res...

Wheat MSP hiked by ~110/quintal

Wheat MSP hiked by Rs 110/quintal

NIA raids in Punjab, Haryana to probe terror-gangster nexus

NIA raids in Punjab, Haryana to probe terror-gangster nexus

Lashkar militants kill 2 non-locals in Shopian

Lashkar militants kill 2 non-locals in Shopian

Attackers who lobbed grenade arrested


Cities

View All

50% paddy harvesting complete in dist

50% paddy harvesting complete in Amritsar district

4-year-old girl kidnapped from Jandiala Guru rescued

Milk price hike burns a hole in common man’s pocket

BSF shoots down drone near Rania border outpost

Amritsar: Man dumps newborn girl's body, arrested

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

PU students’ council election: AAP’s student wing CYSS registers its maiden victory, Aayush Khatkar wins presidential poll by securing 2,712 votes

PU students’ council election: AAP’s student wing CYSS registers its maiden victory, Aayush Khatkar wins presidential poll by securing 2,712 votes

Nine councillors nominated to Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

ED attaches Rs 185 crore worth of assets of Chandigarh pharma company for bank fraud

95 biz, 58 residential Chandigarh Housing Board units up for grabs

2020 Delhi riots: High Court refuses bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

2020 Delhi riots: High Court refuses bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

Two minor brothers abducted from Rajasthan's Alwar found murdered in Delhi; lucky escape for third

This specially-abled Delhi girl wants to roam the world, but rules are creating a roadblock

Following Saturday's clash, Gurugram varsity authorities write to Nigerian Embassy, assure of students’ safety

CBI grills Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for 9 hours

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire in Jalandhar

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar farm

80-yr-old raped by autorickshaw driver in Jalandhar

Sunder Sham Arora — from stall owner to big-time realtor

Remove encroachments, Phagwara SP tells MC

Jalandhar: Lohian Khas youths protest 'failure' to curb drugs

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him: Punjab Governor to CM Mann

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Gang duping people on pretext of providing govt jobs busted, 1 held

Abductor of four-year-old Jagraon girl held in Amritsar

Three of auto gang nabbed in Ludhiana

Dengue spreads tentacles in Ludhiana's urban areas

Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives

Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives in Patiala

Single licence, multiple firecracker kiosks come up in Patiala

2 Punjabi University teachers' groups to go to polls on Oct 21

No let-up in dengue, 14 fresh cases surface in Patiala

65-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala