Punjab doesn’t have water to spare, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 7

Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal has stated that Punjab does not have any extra water to give to any state. He said Punjab should be given more water so that farmers at the tail end can get canal water for irrigation.

He was talking to mediapersons during his visit to AIIMS, Bathinda, where he inspected the facilities being provided to patients and also held a meeting with AIIMS officials regarding the problems being faced by them.

Later, he visited the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, where he participated in a seminar, “Collective Consensus for Environment Awakening: Learning from Holy Bein Conservation Movement”.

Addressing students, he said environmental changes observed recently were the result of overutilisation of natural resources and environmental pollution.