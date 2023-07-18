 Punjab flood ‘Bhagwant made, not Bhagwan made’: Harsimrat Badal : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab flood ‘Bhagwant made, not Bhagwan made’: Harsimrat Badal

Punjab flood ‘Bhagwant made, not Bhagwan made’: Harsimrat Badal

SAD leader demands special Assembly session to discuss flood situation

Punjab flood ‘Bhagwant made, not Bhagwan made’: Harsimrat Badal

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal visits a flood-affected area in Mansa district on Tuesday. Tribune photo



PTI

Chandigarh, July 18

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to call a special assembly session to discuss the flood situation, saying that the tragedy was “Bhagwant made, not Bhagwan made”.

After visiting flood-affected areas in the Malwa belt, Badal urged the Mansa deputy commissioner to proactively address the problems being faced by the beleaguered people.

She visited villages in the Budhladha and the Sardulgarh constituencies and various wards in Sardulgarh town.

Launching an attack on Mann, the Bathinda MP said, “Hundreds of villages and thousands of acres of land with crops are under water while you are flying in the heavens far away from the beleaguered (people) whose only sin is that they entrusted their destiny in your hands.”

Referring to Mann’s recent visit to the flood-hit areas, she said, “It is time you put a stop to your publicity jamboree and get down to the brass tacks to save the people reeling from the flood fury.”

Demanding a special assembly session to discuss the floods, the Akali leader said the tragedy was “Bhagwant made, not Bhagwan (God) made”.

She also took a dig at the chief minister for his Bengaluru visit for a two-day meeting of opposition parties.

Twenty-six opposition parties on Tuesday formed a coalition—Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- to unitedly take on the ruling NDA.

Badal said she is “deeply pained” to see Mann behaving so heartlessly—“criss-crossing the skies to promote (AAP chief Arvind) Kejriwal in Karnataka” when his state is suffering from floods and people are losing their lives.

In a statement issued by the party, she asked Mann to cancel publicity gimmicks, save the state’s funds for the aggrieved people and devote his time to those who voted him to power.

She also expressed regret that Mann made tall claims about the release of compensation even before the ‘girdawari (survey to assess loss)’ but has “not shown his face” since then despite over 35 deaths and the loss of hundreds of cattle.

Punjab recorded three more deaths in the recent spell of heavy downpour that left many districts in the state flooded, taking the toll so far to 38, according to official data released on Tuesday. A total of 26,280 people have been evacuated from the waterlogged areas and taken to safer places.

Badal alleged that no ex-gratia has been announced, adding, “People in villages are losing lives, crops, cattle and property and, in the absence of any help from the government, tension among them is escalating”.

She said villagers are pooling their resources to save their villages from the water gushing in and claimed that the administration is totally absent.

It is extremely unfortunate that despite warnings, the administration did not bother to take effective steps to strengthen the ‘bundhs (embankments)’, the MP said.

“The Chandpura ‘bundh’ breach was the result directly of this insensitivity and neglect, allowing Ghaggar water to flood and ravage vast areas in Budhlada and Sardulgarh of Mansa district. But even in this hour of grave tragedy, the chief minister and his AAP government are busy in photo ops for fake publicity,” she said.

#Bhagwant Mann #Harsimrat Badal #Malwa #Shiromani Akali Dal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief

2
Nation

UK to crack down on teaching shops; Indians likely to benefit

3
Punjab

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

4
Punjab

Rajasthan refuses to accept more floodwater from Punjab

5
Nation

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to 'paralyse' Capital, SC told

6
Nation

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

7
Chandigarh

Govt school principal in Mohali arrested for producing ‘fake’ degree to get job

8
Punjab

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

9
Himachal What our readers say

Road being metalled during rainfall

10
Haryana what our readers say

Waterlogging in Gurugram colony

Don't Miss

View All
Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Top News

Opposition coalition likely to be called INDIA—Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance

Opposition alliance to be called INDIA, 11-member coordination committee to be set up

Rahul Gandhi said they have decided to prepare an action pla...

NDA meeting begins in Delhi; Ajit Pawar, Chirag Paswan, Kushwaha, Manjhi among attendees

NDA meeting begins in Delhi; Ajit Pawar, Chirag Paswan, Kushwaha, Manjhi among attendees

Meeting expected to pass a resolution ahead of 2024 Lok Sabh...

PM Modi virtually inaugurates new integrated terminal building of Port Blair airport

‘For opposition, democracy means of the family, for the family, by the family’, PM Modi tears into Bengaluru assembly

Was speaking at the inauguration of an integrated airport te...

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa’s Sardulgarh; residents fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab has reported 35 deaths in the recent spell of heavy r...

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...


Cities

View All

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

Punjab govt releases Rs 27.77 crore grant for repair of rain-affected schools

Gulmohar Avenue residents tell Amritsar MC to stop misuse of infrastructure

SGPC condemns desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Custodial death: PSHRC recommends Rs 3 lakh relief for family of deceased

~6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

Rs 6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

BTech student shot dead, friend injured in Kharar

Murder FIR day after woman falls to death in Chandigarh

PGI under strain: Nephrology Dept wants specialised staff as clinical load up 30% in 3 yrs

‘Hefty’ water bills irk Panchkula residents

On camera, Delhi man dies after being stabbed to death by girl’s family members over love affair

On camera, Delhi man dies after being stabbed to death by girl's family over affair

Movie screened at relief camp to cheer up flood-affected people

Delhi court grants 2-day interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Yamuna water receding from Delhi, govt lifts restrictions on entry of trucks

Gurugram: Hindu outfits complain against Korean restaurants serving beef in city

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Govt schoolteacher sets an example

Jalandhar: Teen thrashed, hung upside down from tree; panch held

MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Health Dept conducts door-to-door survey

Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training

Major breaches plugged in by Army in Patiala

Major breaches plugged in by Army in Patiala

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Patiala DC holds meeting on post deluge situation

Water supplied by MC safe, claims Patiala Admn

Residents start sit-in over dump on Sirhind Choe banks