Punjab Governor seeks detailed report from CM Bhagwant Mann on Tarn Taran ‘illegal’ mining incident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 5

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has written a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking detailed report on Tarn Taran ‘illegal’ mining incident.

Senior IPS officer Gurmeet Chauhan Chauhan was recently transferred from his posting as SSP, Tarn Taran, after he had arrested 10 persons in an illegal mining case, including the brother-in-law of AAP Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura.

Reacting to the media reports, the Governor wrote to the CM: “I have been reading contradictory reports in the media regarding the allegations of a MLA about corruption in the Police, involvement of MLA's close relatives in the illegal mining during night time and suspension of police officials and subsequent transfer of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Taran Taran. The issue of illegal mining is an important issue in Punjab and a lot of corruption is attributed to this. In the background of this, some media reports pointed out that police party busted an illegal mining activity going on during night time in Taran Taran district and one close relative of the MLA is part of it. The media reports further suggest that the police party who went to raid the illegal mining activity was suspended and the SSP was transferred.”

The governor further stated that in view of the media reports, he would like to have detailed report on the issue of allegations by MLA, illegal mining activity and the subsequent action against police officials.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Bhagwant Mann #Illegal Mining #Tarn Taran