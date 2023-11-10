Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 9

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) (Non-Political) and 18 other farmers organisations leaders today raised up issues pertaining to stubble burning, cases of Delhi agitation period and Dr Swaminathan Commission report.

The SKM leaders while talking to mediapersons said: “The Punjab government has failed to manage the stubble-burning issue and has also violated the directions given by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to give financial assistance to farmers for managing the stubble. To hide their failures, the government is accusing the farmers by arresting them.”

They said the government has violated the order given by the Supreme Court in 2019 — to give a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal to the farmers for merging straw in their fields — and the order given by the Green Tribunal in 2018 — to provide free machinery to the farmers — for the same.

The issues of pending cases of the Delhi farmer’s agitation and the demand for the implementation of Dr Swaminathan Commission Report’s provisions were also raised by the leaders.

