Punjab announces amnesty scheme for public transporters

About 78,000 bus, cab and auto-rickshaw operators stand to benefit from the scheme

Punjab announces amnesty scheme for public transporters

Photo for representation.

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, April 23

The Punjab government has come up with an “amnesty scheme” for the private transport sector, including cab and auto-rickshaw operators, in order to reinvigorate the business.

About 78,000 bus, cab and auto-rickshaw operators stand to benefit from the scheme.

These transporters, cab and auto-rickshaw drivers, who could not deposit the taxes because of the covid-induced decline in footfall, will now get a chance to pay their taxes without paying the interest on due taxes or penalty. They will have to deposit their old tax within three months, till July 24.

Though the exact number of bus transporters who had failed to pay their Motor Vehicle Tax (of Rs 2.54 per kilometre) and cess over most part of the two-year period of the pandemic is not known, official sources in the government say that at least 50 per cent of the private transporters fall in this category. The MVT and cess together work out to be Rs 2.75 per kilometre.

Sources in the transport business say that more than 1,200 private buses had paid their MVT, either because they were issued fresh permits by the previous government after the start of the pandemic, or because the old ones had to renew their permits and were forced to pay the MVT for securing a renewal. The same is the case with cab and auto drivers.

There are 2,500 buses run by private transporters, of which 1,200-odd buses would benefit from the amnesty scheme, said Rajinder Singh Bajwa, secretary of Punjab Motor Union. The majority of beneficiaries, however, are the auto and cab drivers.

With this scheme, the government will also start adding to its non-tax revenue, whose collection for years has been far below the target. Official sources say they are hopeful of getting Rs 80 crore in taxes under the amnesty scheme.

Interestingly, private transporters are also hopeful of an announcement of a level-playing field for all private bus operators. A meeting with the State Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar is scheduled for the coming week, where an announcement in this regard is expected.

Private transport companies, owned by politicians, get more time to pick up passengers, thus allowing them to take more passengers. Sources in the private transporters say while these “favoured” transport companies get eight-10 minutes at a stop, others get just two to three minutes.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

2
Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring fined Rs 29,390 over illegal hoardings

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

4
World

'Elon was not the founder of Tesla, he acquired it': Bengaluru man tweets, Musk clarifies story

5
Nation

2-year-old among 5 of family killed with sharp-edged weapons in UP’s Prayagraj

6
Himachal

At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

7
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court collegium recommends 9 judicial officers for elevation

8
Punjab

Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

9
Nation

MP Navneet Rana, MLA-husband Ravi arrested after they drop plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Thackeray's residence

10
Nation

India will not hesitate to cross border if terrorists target country from outside: Rajnath Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

Top News

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...

PM Modi recalls contributions of all former PMs in his 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi recalls contributions of all former PMs in his 'Mann Ki Baat'

Stresses on water conservation

Cities

View All

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today