'Will ensure that every person has access to world-class, affordable healthcare'

Punjab Government to end drug menace in six months, scrap false cases: Governor

RS NOMINEES (From left): LPU founder Ashok Mittal, ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh, AAP's Raghav Chadha, Prof Sandeep Pathak (IIT-Delhi) & industrialist Sanjeev Arora after filing papers in Chandigarh. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana
Chandigarh, March 21

“The Punjab Government will do everything possible to end drug menace in the state within six months,” said Governor Banwarilal Purohit while addressing the Vidhan Sabha here today. False cases against innocent people would also be scrapped, he added.

He said the government was also committed to ending illegal syndicates in liquor, sand mining and transport sectors. “Anti-social elements looted Punjab during the previous regimes and deprived the state exchequer of thousands of crores,” he said.

Underlining the worrisome financial condition of the state, he said Punjab was most indebted. The government would invite suggestions from people, farmers, traders, students, women, youth and businessmen to tackle the situation, he said.

The Governor said, “The existing hospitals will be made world-class, besides setting up new ones. My government will ensure that every person has access to world-class and affordable healthcare. Every citizen will get free treatment in government hospitals. They will be issued health cards. Around 16,000 village and ward clinics will be established all over the state on the lines of mohalla clinics in Delhi.” The government “will ensure that the life of every accident victim is saved. A scheme on the lines of ‘Farishtey’ in Delhi will be launched. Anybody can take any injured to any hospital where he will be provided free treatment”.

“A number of teachers in Punjab have been working for only Rs 10,000 per month for the past 18 years. My government will make permanent recruitments on all vacant posts and formulate a policy for regularising jobs of outsourced and contractual teachers,” he said. Teachers would not be assigned non-teaching work and a transparent transfer policy would be put in place soon. Purohit said, “The government is committed to giving 300 units of free electricity to every household in the state. This means about 80 per cent households will get zero power bill. Ensuring 24-hour power supply across the state will take 2-3 years as it will require infrastructure upgrade.”

Steps would be taken to establish and reform government medical colleges to stop student outflow. An international airport would be set up in Jalandhar. Resolving NRI issues would also be a priority. The country’s biggest sports university would be set up in Jalandhar.

A special plan would also be unveiled to make agriculture and animal husbandry profitable. He said the government was committed to providing an honorarium of Rs 1 crore to the families of martyred jawans. It would give Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age, while older women would continue to get old-age pension. Corruption-free recruitment of officers would be ensured. “No terrorist will be allowed to enter state and there will be no drug smuggling from across border,” he added.

