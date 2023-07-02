Punjab govt to not bear Rs 55 lakh expense incurred on UP gangster Mukhtar Ansari: CM Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that the state government will not bear the expenses of Rs 55 lakh incurred on account of keeping Uttar Pradesh gangster Mukhtar Ansari in Punjab jail and for arguing his case in the Supreme Court.

In a tweet today, CM Mann said the amount will be recovered from former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who also held the charge of the home minister as well as from the then jail minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

UP ਦੇ ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰ ਅੰਸਾਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ ਦੋਸਤੀ ਨਿਭਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ਚ ਰੱਖਣ ਅਤੇ ਉਸਦਾ ਕੇਸ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਚ ਲੜਣ ਦੀ ਫੀਸ 55 ਲੱਖ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਖ਼ਜ਼ਾਨੇ ਚੋਂ ਨਹੀ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਜਾਣਗੇ .. ਉਸ ਵੇਲੇ ਦੇ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਅਤੇ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਸੁਖਜਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਰੰਧਾਵਾ ਤੋਂ ਇਹ ਪੈਸਾ ਵਸੂਲਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ..ਪੈਸਾ ਨਾ ਦੇਣ ਦੀ ਸੂਰਤ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 2, 2023

“Incase they did not make the payments, the money will be recovered from their pension accounts and the facilities provided to them by the government will be withdrawn,” the message added.

These facilities had been extended to the UP gangster, as he was a close friend of the Congress government leaders, the CM pointed out.

#Bhagwant Mann #Capt Amarinder Singh #Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa #Supreme Court