Punjab govt to promote Phulkari, impart training to 125 women artisans at 5 locations

Mohali, July 21

The Punjab government has tied up with National Institute of Fashion Technology to impart training to 125 women artisans at five locations across the state.

Special Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Anurag Aggarwal, after inaugurating first training session here, said the articles prepared by these artisans will be sold by Markfed through its online e-commerce portal as well as at its store in Sector 22-C.

Aggarwal, who took the initiative to revive dying handicrafts and Phulkari industry in Punjab, further said that a committee of Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Punjab, and Managing Director, Markfed, has been constituted to help the women artisans of state.

He said it was felt that traditional items of Punjab should be promoted at national/ international level by drawing the inherent strength of Punjab and marketing the same as the produce of Punjab.

The Special Chief Secretary said Phulkari products are in great demand around the globe. He said that keeping this in mind, the responsibility has been entrusted to Markfed to market these products and help these artisans in getting good remuneration for the products prepared by them.

