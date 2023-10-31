Punjab hinterland bears brunt as farm fires rage

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, October 30

An increasing number of elderly persons and children from villages are nowadays visiting doctors, complaining of sore throat, fever, irritation in eyes and other ailments due to the smoke emanating from farm fires.

1,030 cases of stubble burning At 1,030, Punjab witnessed second highest farm fire cases of the season on Monday. On Sunday, the state had logged the season’s highest incidents (1,068). The total cases reported so far are 6,284.

While the air quality in urban areas has deteriorated significantly, it is the rural Punjab which is the worst hit due to a high concentration of PM10 particles.

As compared to the season’s highest number (1,068) of farm fires on October 29, Punjab recorded 1,030 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 6,284. Sangrur witnessed 198 cases followed by Tarn Taran 129 and Ferozepur 124.

Cops spread awareness Punjab cops, posted in rural police stations, have been visiting villages in the “red zones” to keep a watch on farm fires. They also urge farmers not to burn stubble. “Our teams are raising awareness against stubble burning,” said Patiala SSP Varun Sharma.

With the wind velocity being low, the smoke coming out from burning paddy fields stays in the air for quite some time, causing thick haze in rural areas. “Villages are facing more problems than cities. Evenings and mornings are really bad as the smoke makes it difficult to breathe,” said farm officials.

Interestingly, the majority of the stubble-burning cases are from villages, but the air quality index (AQI) is measured only in cities. Punjab Pollution Control Board officials said they lacked funds to install costly equipment in all villages and, therefore, cities were chosen.

During a visit to some villages where stubble-burning is rampant, it was found that a thick smoke engulfed areas and breathing was difficult. “We face such conditions almost for a fortnight every year,” said Jaspal Juneja, a resident of Nabha.

A senior PPCB official said due to the smoke, people in rural areas were breathing toxic air having coarse particles. Experts said these particles could cause a range of health problems, including aggravated cardiac and respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema and various heart diseases.

