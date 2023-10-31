With smog, patient count goes up in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, October 30

The smoke emanating from stubble burning is leading to various health problems among residents. The number of patients has started increasing in hospitals and children seem to be the worst affected.

“My daughter has been having cold and cough for the last around 10 days. But despite taking strong medicines, there is no end to the illness. Doctor says it will take some more days to recover,” said a worried Gurmeet Singh after coming out of the OPD.

Another local resident Jaspal Sharma said his son had been having redness in the eyes for the last around eight days and no medicine was providing any relief. “My son has been taking regular medicine three times a day for almost a week, but no respite. The Punjab Government should take strict action against people who are burning stubble,” he said.

Dr Amit Singla, who runs a hospital in Sangrur, said after the start of stubble burning, the number of children facing cough and cold, eye and skin problems had increased sharply. “Earlier, children used to get well after taking medicine for four-five days, but presently it takes around two weeks for them to get well. The pollution caused by fires in fields is causing serious problems to them,” he added.

During a visit to other hospitals, elderly shared similar problems. “I face breathing problems during this season,” said Surmukh Singh (72).

