Punjab plans to build new canal for 4 Malwa dists

Chandigarh, August 25
Punjab Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Meet Hayer met his Rajasthan counterpart Mahendrajit Malviya today.
He apprised the Rajasthan minister that the Punjab Government was planning to construct a new canal along the Rajasthan Feeder Canal to ensure water supply to the tail-end farmers of the southern districts of Malwa region.
After the meeting, Meet Hayer said that the Rajasthan Water Resources Minister agreed to the proposal of Punjab regarding constructing a new canal so that canal water irrigation facility could be ramped up in southern Malwa’s districts of Fazilka, Muktsar, Bathinda and Faridkot.
He said that Rajasthan has given in-principal approval.
