Punjab registers 27% fewer straw burning cases this season

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 30

The state has reported a 27 per cent decline in farm fires this kharif season as compared to the last year.

Out of 36,663 stubble burning incidents reported in 76 days this year, 26,875 (73 per cent) were reported in 18 days (October 29 to November 15).

As many as 13 farm fires were reported on the last day of the recording i.e. November 20. While seven fires were reported from Fazilka, Muktsar witnessed three, Bathinda and Mansa reported two and one incident, respectively.

Adarshpal Vig, Chairman, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), said a total of 36,663 farm fires were reported from across the state this kharif season (September 15 to November 20), while 49,922 straw burning incidents were reported last year.

“We expected to reduce crop residue fires by 50 per cent as compared to the last year. The situation is improving with each passing year. We are thankful to farmers for their contribution in curbing the pollution,” said Vig.

“Though we concentrated on in situ crop residue management, ex situ management of paddy residue—biomass, biochar and other industrial purpose—have shown encouraging results,” said Vig, adding that they they would focus more on easy availability of balers from the next year.

While, Sangrur witnessed an uptick by 379 farm fires as compared to the last year, Amritsar saw an addition of 31 fires incidents. The remaining 21 districts witnessed a decline in stubble burning incidents.

Situation improving We expected to reduce crop residue fires by 50 per cent as compared to the last year. The situation is improving with each passing year. We are thankful to farmers for their contribution in curbing the pollution. — Adarshpal Vig, PPCB chairman

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning