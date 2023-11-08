Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs PSPCL employee while accepting bribe

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 8

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state apprehended Kulwant Singh, a complaint handling boy, posted at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Patiala, while taking a bribe of Rs 8,000.

Announcing it here on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the state VB said the power official was arrested on a complaint lodged by Jasvir Singh, a resident of Sular village in Patiala district.

He said the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that junior engineer Davinder Singh and employee Kulwant Singh told him that the power load at his house was over the approved limit and demanded money to rectify that.

After a preliminary investigation, a VB team laid a trap and nabbed Kulwant while accepting the money from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Davinder and Kulwant at the VB police station.

