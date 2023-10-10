Raghav Chadha moves Supreme Court against his suspension from Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, October 10
AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against his indefinite suspension from the Upper House.
Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on August 11 during the Monsoon Session over a breach of privileges complaint. He was accused of including the names of five Rajya Sabha MPs in a proposed select committee without obtaining their consent.
Chadha has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha until the committee of privileges probing the case against him submits its report.
