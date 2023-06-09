‘Raise retirement age of doctors to check shortage’

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 8

Teachers of Guru Gobind Singh Government Medical College and Hospital today met Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh here and urged him to increase the retirement age of doctors from 62 years to 65 years to overcome the acute shortage of faculty.

Dr Harpreet Kaur, president, Teachers’ Association, said, “Extending the retirement age will allow experienced faculty members to continue serving the institute and share their expertise with juniors.”

Members of the association said shortage of faculty members was directly impacting the quality of education and patient care. They also demanded revised pay scales for new recruits. “Despite the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission, newly-recruited faculty at the college is drawing less salary compared to their counterparts,” they said, adding that time-bound promotions should also be ensured.