RSS chairman Bhagwat meets Beas dera chief

Jalandhar, December 8

The three-day tour of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat concluded on Friday.

He went to Dera Radha Soami Satsang at Beas and held a meeting with dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon for an hour.

On the last day of his tour, he also met RSS workers and pracharaks at the DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology here.

Even as the meeting of the RSS workers continued for the entire day, Bhagwat reportedly went to the venue this afternoon and addressed them.

In the last two days, he held meetings with RSS leaders from various parts of the region, including those from HP and Chandigarh, at Vidya Dham in Jalandhar, which is the main RSS centre here.

Discussions were also held on the outreach programme starting from January 1 to 15 in which workers have been asked to visit every house and distribute ‘askshat’ rice and plan ‘deepmala’ at all temples across the region on January 22 to coincide with the programme of installation of the idol of Lord Rama at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

