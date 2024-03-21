SAD bastion Bathinda to see multi-cornered fight

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, March 20

Bathinda is likely to witness a triangular contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. While SAD is most likely to bet on incumbent MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and the Congress on PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, AAP has already fielded Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian.

Since 2009, the Badal family has won from this constituency thrice. In the last eight elections held since 1992, SAD has won in 1996, 1998, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019, while the Congress tasted victory in 1992 and the CPI in 1999.

Harsimrat, who is likely to try her luck for the fourth time from here, cannot afford to ignore the ground reality as all nine segments—Bathinda (Urban), Bathinda (Rural), Talwandi Sabo, Maur, Bhucho, Lambi, Mansa, Budhlada and Sardulgarh—were won by AAP in the 2022 Assembly poll.

Moreover, Harsimrat always got maximum lead from Lambi, which used to be represented by her father-in-law and former CM Parkash Singh Badal, who was defeated by Khuddian from the Lambi segment in 2022.

Harsimrat, who has started holding public meetings in her constituency, would be banking on big-ticket projects, including AIIMS, and Central University of Punjab.

Though Warring is a front runner for the Congress ticket from Bathinda, other contenders include Ajitinder Singh Mofar, Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu and Darshan Jeeda.

Even Amrita Warring, wife of the PCC chief, has been meeting the Congress councillors for the past few weeks.

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress #Harsimrat Badal #Lok Sabha