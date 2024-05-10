Firing outside Salman Khan's house: Fresh autopsy of accused conducted

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 9

Doctors at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, on Thursday evening conducted a fresh post-mortem examination of Anuj Thapan, a resident of Fazilka, who was arrested by the Mumbai police in a case related to firing outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Anuj had died under mysterious circumstances in police custody on May 1.

Though the police had handed over the body to his family members after its autopsy, alleging foul play in the death of her son, Reeta Devi, mother of Anuj, had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

