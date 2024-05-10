Firing outside Salman Khan's house: Fresh autopsy of accused conducted

Faridkot, May 9
Doctors at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, on Thursday evening conducted a fresh post-mortem examination of Anuj Thapan, a resident of Fazilka, who was arrested by the Mumbai police in a case related to firing outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Anuj had died under mysterious circumstances in police custody on May 1.
Though the police had handed over the body to his family members after its autopsy, alleging foul play in the death of her son, Reeta Devi, mother of Anuj, had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with 200 Indians sent back from Jamaica
‘Donkey’ flight? Officials flag issues with papers, itinerar...
Canvassing no basis for bail to Arvind Kejriwal: ED
Files fresh affidavit in SC | Hearing today
Air India Express crisis ends as airline, staff strike truce
Termination letters to 25 crew to be recalled