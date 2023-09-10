Sextortion gang of three busted by Patiala police

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, September 9

Dating applications have become an integral part of many a youngster's life in India, quite like in the West, and Punjab is no exception. Inspired by web series and recent crime stories they read on the Internet, three youngsters in their late twenties formed a gang that targeted gullible youngsters by creating fake profiles on the dating app ‘Tinder’.

Have duped 25 men from 3 districts Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said the police had recovered around 20 objectionable video clips purportedly made by the trio. “They have duped 25 men at different places in Nabha (Patiala), Malerkotla and Sangrur,” the SSP added.

The accused, who are on police remand, have been identified as Krishan Kumar (27), Surinder Singh (25) and Jagpreet Singh (27). They were also facing murder and abduction charges in a 2016 case, the police said.

The police have also recovered a pistol and a sharp weapon from them. The accused would use only 'Tinder' to communicate with their victims and delete the chat as soon as they had executed the robbery and made an objectionable video of their target.

CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh said the trio would record videos of men in objectionable positions over the Internet. They would then call their targets to secluded locations and rob them of their valuables. "When their victims reached the spot after being asked to over Tinder, they would rob them," he said.

The sextortion gang was busted when the police were trying to solve a case in which Fateh Singh, a resident of Duladdi village, was robbed of cash by three motorcycle-borne men.

“He filed a complaint with the Nabha Sadar police. After going through the preliminary complaint, I realised the seriousness of the crime and the case was handed over to the CIA. The trail led the cops to the trio, who were eager to make cash as they were unable to target a victim in recent weeks,” the SSP said.