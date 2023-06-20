 SGPC rejects bill for free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple; says will not be allowed to be implemented : The Tribune India

SGPC rejects bill for free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple; says will not be allowed to be implemented

Dhami said the Punjab government is weakening the SGPC by making Gurbani broadcast an issue



PTI

Amritsar, June 20

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday rejected a bill passed by the Punjab assembly seeking to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

"This will not be allowed to be implemented at any cost," SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami told a press conference hours after the Vidhan Sabha cleared the Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in the House that the Bill is in no way interference in religious affairs, rather it is a simple step to ensure that Gurbani reaches every household.

He said this move is not aimed at giving rights to any particular government channel or a channel owned by any single individual but the purpose is to spread the message of Gurbani across the globe.

Addressing a press conference here, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that "this day will be remembered (written) in black letters in the 103-year long history of SGPC, when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of Punjab passed an unconstitutional bill by directly interfering in the Gurdwara managements".

He said "the Sikh community will never forget this attack on the SGPC by the Punjab government in the independent India".

"This anti-Sikh move by the Punjab government led by Bhagwant Singh Mann will be answered at all levels, for which, a special general session of the SGPC has been called on June 26 at Teja Singh Samari Hall to decide the outline," he said.

The SGPC president said the community has never tolerated and will not tolerate "government interference in Sikh religion and Sikh institutions".

Dhami said the Punjab government is weakening the SGPC by making Gurbani broadcast an issue.

He said the SGPC is already working through a sub-committee in the matter of Gurbani broadcast. In this regard, the future priorities have been determined to a large extent in two meetings of the sub-committee and this is being done as per the orders of Akal Takht, he said.

On the other hand, the Shiromani Akali Dal described the amendment bill as "a provocative and brazen interference in the religious affairs of the 'Khalsa Panth' and an assault on the Sikh religious institutions.." "This will never be tolerated. The Khalsa Panth knows how to safeguard the religious sovereignty of its shrines, institutions and traditions. We will fight it at every level," senior SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said in Chandigarh.

He said the issue of Gurbani telecast was a mere ruse "being used by the anti-Sikh forces through this government".

"Their real intent is to usurp control of Sikh shrines and dilute the religious history, heritage, traditions and narrative of the Khalsa Panth. But we accept this challenge thrown at us," he said.

Senior Akali leaders including Chandumajra, Daljit Singh Cheema and Balwinder Singh Bhunder said it was surprising the chief minister "who faked religiosity over the issue of the sacred Gurbani had at the same time to defy and disrespect the strong advice of the Jathedar Sahib of Akal Takhat, Raghbir Singh ji, asking the government to stop interfering in the religious affairs of the Sikhs".

They said Jathedar Sahib's strict warning was issued in the morning, well before the discussion on the govt amendment Bill started in the Punjab Assembly.

Further, said the Akali leaders, the CM knew that the SGPC had already invited all the channels for deciding the next course of action on Gurbani telecast and a crucial meeting in this regard is scheduled for July 21.

The SAD leaders said the party would explore all avenues including meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well as the National Commission for Minorities.

Meanwhile, SGPC chief reiterated that the state government cannot make any amendment in the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 on its own, as it can only be done with the recommendations of the SGPC's General House.  

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #harjinder singh dhami #SGPC #Sikhs

