SGPC spares 53 acres for nursery

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 18

Following a huge loss of crops to farmers in various pockets, the SGPC has initiated a “compensation exercise” for them.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has directed the management of gurdwaras to grow paddy nursery on the 53-acre land. The seedlings would be distributed free of cost to the needy farmers.

