SGPC spares 53 acres for nursery

Amritsar, July 18
Following a huge loss of crops to farmers in various pockets, the SGPC has initiated a “compensation exercise” for them.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has directed the management of gurdwaras to grow paddy nursery on the 53-acre land. The seedlings would be distributed free of cost to the needy farmers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas
IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place...
Heavy rain in Patiala on Wednesday morning leads to flood-like situation in many areas
Sewerage lines and drains choked, flooding many houses
Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot appointed to key administrative position in US
Dr Sandhu migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of ...
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Farmer Ishwar Gaykar (36) from Pachghar village in Junnar te...
2 militants killed as infiltration bid is foiled in J-K's Kupwara
The army says it has recovered 4 AK assault rifles, 6 hand g...