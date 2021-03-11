Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's arrest sheer political vendetta: Congress

Tribune News Service

Chndigarh, June 7

The Punjab Congress today accused the AAP government of resorting to vendetta politics by arresting former forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot.

Hours after the arrest, PCC chief Raja Warring along with CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa and other party leaders reached out to Punjab Vigilance officials to know about the facts of the case.

Calling it a “sheer political vendetta”, Bajwa questioned the arrest based on a diary. “It is a stunt by the AAP to divert attention of the public from the Moosewala murder case,” he said.

Warring said: “The AAP wants to deflect the main issues of lawlessness, unemployment and interference of Kejriwal by arresting Dharamsot. Let law take its own course. Please do not make it kangaroo court justice. Political vendetta shall boomerang.”

#partap singh bajwa #raja warring #sadhu singh dharamsot