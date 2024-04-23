Sikh pilgrim from Patiala dies in Lahore

Amritsar, April 22
In an unfortunate development, a Sikh pilgrim, who had gone to Pakistan to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Divas (Baisakhi), died this morning in Lahore.
The deceased has been identified as 67-year-old Jangir Singh from Ratta Khera village in Patiala. The 2,480-member jatha returned today after a 10-day pilgrimage and his body was brought back through the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post.
His family members, who also accompanied the jatha, took his body to his native place. According to information, he died of a cardiac arrest round 4 am.
