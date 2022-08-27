Soon, apply for CLU online

Ropar, August 26
Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar has said soon, one will be able to apply for the change of land use (CLU) certificate for new residential colonies online.
He also announced today that issues relating to properties within “lal dora” would be resolved soon.
Nijjar, who holds the portfolios of Local Government, Land and Water Security, and Administrative Reforms, was here to take stock of the problems being faced by the people.
He assured local residents of improving the drinking water supply in the city.
“The problem of stormwater drainage in Ropar will be resolved,” the minister said, adding that a survey in this regard had already been conducted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Situation irretrievable,' Ghulam Nabi Azad snaps ties with Congress after 5 decades, to float party
Says all decisions being taken by Rahul Gandhi’s personal as...
Congress jolted ahead of Himachal, Gujarat elections
Resignation could trigger more exits
Phogat's drink was 'spiked' by aides at party
Economic interest likely motive: Cops