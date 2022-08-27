Soon, apply for CLU online

Tribune News Service

Ropar, August 26

Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar has said soon, one will be able to apply for the change of land use (CLU) certificate for new residential colonies online.

He also announced today that issues relating to properties within “lal dora” would be resolved soon.

Nijjar, who holds the portfolios of Local Government, Land and Water Security, and Administrative Reforms, was here to take stock of the problems being faced by the people.

He assured local residents of improving the drinking water supply in the city.

“The problem of stormwater drainage in Ropar will be resolved,” the minister said, adding that a survey in this regard had already been conducted.