Abohar: Speed up wheat lifting, DC warns contractors

Abohar, April 23
Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal visited Abohar grain market today and ordered speeding up of the lifting of wheat and gave a stern warning to the transport contractors to provide trucks and labourers as per the demand of the agencies.
The DC instructed the procurement agencies to purchase all wheat coming daily and to get these lifted so that there was no shortage of space in the yards. She said distribution of trucks should be placed under government agencies’ supervision and equal lifting should be done everywhere. She said negligence in the lifting work would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against anyone found lax at any level as per the government rules.
Interacting with farmers, the DC appealed to them not to bring wheat with more than 12 per cent moisture and if the crop was dry then it would be purchased immediately. She added that wheat worth Rs 204 crore had been purchased in the district in the past 48 hours and till now payment of Rs 231.4 crore had been made.
