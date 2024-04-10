Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 9

In a shocking incident, three youths allegedly gangraped a first-year bachelor’s course student of Government Ripudaman College, Nabha, on the premises on March 27. Following a complaint by the victim, an FIR has been registered against the three suspects, two of whom have been arrested by the Nabha Kotwali police. The police said they received a complaint from the student, who alleged on March 27 she was approached in the college by Devinder Singh. “He asked me to come to the principal’s room on the first floor of the building. When I went there around 1 pm, Devinder along with his two accomplices bolted the room and took turns to rape me,” she alleged in her complaint.

A case under Sections 376-D and 506 of the IPC has been registered. “While Devinder is a student of a private university in Fatehgarh Sahib, his two accomplices have been identified as Harry and Ravneet Singh. Harry is yet to be arrested, while the other two will be interrogated further,” he stated.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.