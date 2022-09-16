Sangrur: Sugarcane growers refuse to end protest

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 15

Sugarcane growers have refused to end their protest, which started yesterday. They have been demanding that the Dhuri sugar mill and the government release around Rs 9-crore dues, which have been pending for months.

Officers are working to finalise the next date for the auction of the mill to recover the money, after it got cancelled on Wednesday.

“To promote agriculture diversification, the government has been making big claims of providing help to farmers. But their claims are only on paper, the authorities have failed to release our payment, even months after the purchase of our crop.

Sugarcane Growers’ Struggle Committee members have threatened to intensify their stir, if the authorities fail to get their payment released. Two members have been sitting atop the chimney of the mill since Wednesday and refuse to come down.

“We are trying to convince the farmers to end their protest as we need to complete the mill’s auction,” said SDM Amit Gupta.

#Agriculture #Sangrur