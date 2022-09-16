Sangrur: Sugarcane growers refuse to end protest

Sangrur, September 15
Sugarcane growers have refused to end their protest, which started yesterday. They have been demanding that the Dhuri sugar mill and the government release around Rs 9-crore dues, which have been pending for months.
Officers are working to finalise the next date for the auction of the mill to recover the money, after it got cancelled on Wednesday.
“To promote agriculture diversification, the government has been making big claims of providing help to farmers. But their claims are only on paper, the authorities have failed to release our payment, even months after the purchase of our crop.
Sugarcane Growers’ Struggle Committee members have threatened to intensify their stir, if the authorities fail to get their payment released. Two members have been sitting atop the chimney of the mill since Wednesday and refuse to come down.
“We are trying to convince the farmers to end their protest as we need to complete the mill’s auction,” said SDM Amit Gupta.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case
The searches are being conducted on premises linked to liquo...
2 gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwapuria gang arrested in Amritsar, have link to Moosewala murder
Punjab Police's AGTF arrested the two from Khakh in Jandiala...
UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
70 million pushed closer to starvation by the war in Ukraine