Survey to ‘chalk out’ treatment plan for 14K drug addict inmates in Punjab jails

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 14

After screening 30,000 inmates in 25 jails, the Prisons Department found 14,000 (46.6%) drug addicts among them. As a result, the department formed a panel comprising faculty members of Punjabi University, Patiala, and Panjab University, Chandigarh, to prepare a questionnaire for another survey.

The department has also roped in 350 students from across the state for the project. The students attended a training programme in presence of Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains in Chandigarh on September 9.

A student of Punjabi University said, “As a part of the survey, we are visiting all the jails in the state and discussing reasons behind addiction with the inmates.”

Professor Mamta Sharma, Head, Department of Psychology, Punjabi University, said the survey would be completed in 10 days.

“Once completed, this survey will help us chalk out a treatment programme as per the needs of the inmates. We are looking at demographics, psycho-social triggers and other reasons behind their addiction. We will seek suggestions on how the state can help them,” said Prof Sharma.

