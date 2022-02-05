Teacher flouts poll code, suspended

Ferozepur: The Education Department has suspended a government schoolteacher, Rajiv Handa, posted at Government High School at Ruhela Haji village for the alleged violation of the model code of conduct. The department has taken the action after a video had gone viral in which the erring teacher could be purportedly seen praising a candidate in the fray at a public event. —
