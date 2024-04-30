Temperature below normal in Punjab, further drop expected

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

Following rain, thunderstorm and hail in some places over Punjab during the past 48 hours, the average maximum temperature in the state remained about three degrees below normal, with a further drop expected this week.

On Saturday, there was a fall of 5.2°C in average maximum temperature in the state over the preceding day. However, it was below normal by 2.9°C, a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department said.

During this period, the highest deviation in maximum temperature was 7.1°C below normal in Amritsar. The minimum temperature was also a couple of notches below normal at a few places.

Though no large change in maximum temperatures is likely during the next 24 hours in the state, a fall by two-three degrees is expected during the subsequent next three days, the bulletin added. A wet spell is expected to continue over the region till April 29.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature recorded in Punjab was 39.4°C in Bathinda, while the lowest minimum temperature was 17.3°C in Anandpur Sahib.

