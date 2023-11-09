Three booked for fraud

Muktsar: The Muktsar police have booked three employees of the Punjab Roadways — conductor Charanjit Singh, sub-inspector Davinder Singh and data entry operator Jaspreet Singh — for alleged financial fraud of Rs 24.64 lakh. A case under Section 409 of the IPC has been registered against them. TNS
Man held with 1 kg opium
Muktsar: The Malout City police have arrested a resident of Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan for allegedly carrying 1 kg opium and seized his car on Tuesday from Muktsar Road. The accused has been identified as Sukhchain Singh. A case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against him. TNS
Centre’s drive for SHGs
Chandigarh: The Centre’s “Jal Diwali-Women for Water, Water for Women” campaign has been launched by the state. Under this campaign, “Jal Diwali” is being celebrated from November 7 to 9, said Director of Local Government Department, Uma Shankar Gupta. In the first phase, women self-help groups will tour 10 water treatment plants in the state and learn about the functioning of water treatment plants and water testing facilities.
