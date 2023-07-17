Three brimming dams a worry for BBMB authorities

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, July 16

Even as three dams in Punjab are full to the brim, the authorities find themselves in a piquant situation.

It is imperative for water to be released from the dams on an urgent basis, but the rivers flowing through the state are still swollen and river plains continue to be flooded. As a result, the authorities are going in for “assisted release” of water from the dams.

The level in Ranjit Sagar Dam is just 14.44 feet below the danger level, while in Pong Dam, it is just 20 feet below the danger mark. In Bhakra Dam, too, the water level is 41 feet below the danger level. It was thus decided by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) that water be released from the Pong power house (4,377 cusecs from the spillway and total, including turbine, 22,300 cusecs from the dam) this evening.

However, with the Ghaggar still playing truant and flood plains of the Sutlej, especially in the Doaba region continuing to be waterlogged, the Punjab Government is learnt to have objected to the discharge of water. According to information, the water level in the Ghaggar continues to be high in both Patiala and Mansa districts, with level at Khanauri recorded at 15,250 cusecs, at Chandpura Syphon at 22,050 cusecs and at Sardulgarh at 32,500 cusecs.

Water level in the Sutlej, though still high, is receding at Gidderpindi near Jalandhar (23,200 cusecs), though they remain high at Harike (31,872 cusecs) and Hussainiwala (31,333 cusecs).

A top official in the BBMB told The Tribune that since the water level is rising, especially in Pong Dam, they have no option but to release water. “However, floodwaters in many areas of Punjab have not receded and the state government wanted this to be withheld temporarily,” said the officer.

Subsequently, it was decided that “assisted discharges” be made from the dam. As a result, it was decided to release only 4,000 cusecs, confirmed a top officer in BBMB.

