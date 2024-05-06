Three killed in two road mishaps

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 5

Two people died when the two-wheeler they were riding on was allegedly hit by a car outside a school on Abohar- Sito Gunno road, about 7 km from here today. The deceased were identified as Ramesh Sharma (65) of village Killianwali and Jagnandan Singh of Phul Khera. The car also overturned but the occupants survived with minor injuries.

Ramesh’s son Pawan Kumar said that his father had left home on scooter at 8 am and around 10 am, he got information about the accident. Jagnandan’s son Rupinder said that he had to start the construction work of his new house for which his father had come to take Ramesh to perform rituals. The Sadak Surakhya Force brought both of them to the Civil Hospital here but the doctors declared both of them dead.

In another incident, a resident of village Khubban died in a road accident today morning. The deceased worked as a scrap dealer and died after getting injured when his bike suddenly skidded on Kandhwala road near Nai Abadi here.

The deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar, alias Bunty (28), was the father of two daughters. He fell on the roadside after which the people nearby took him to the Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

