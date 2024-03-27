Three of Punjab die in Gujarat combine harvester mishap

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 26

Three local youths died near Ahmedabad in Gujarat after a combine harvester slipped into a canal.

According to family members of Manga Singh (21), one of the victims, of Behbal Khurd village in Faridkot district, the harvester fell into the canal after breaking the iron grills on the sides of the bridge on a canal on Sunday.

Manga’s body was brought to the village today and later he was cremated. He is survived by a sister and brother. He was the youngest of the three siblings and was unmarried.

The family further said about a month and a half ago, Manga had gone to Gujarat with two other youths of the area to harvest wheat. The youths had hired a combine harvester on rent.

The two other deceased have been identified as Kulwinder Singh of Mehraj village in Bathinda and Jagdev of Kotla Rai village in Bagha Purana sub-division of Moga district.

Every year, thousands of combine harvesters from Punjab go to Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan for wheat harvesting as the wheat harvesting starts about a month in advance in these states as compared to Punjab.

The state has around 18,000 combine harvesters and of these around 7,000-8,000 go to other states for wheat harvesting. Most of these return home by the mid of April when the wheat harvesting season starts here.

