TOEFL scores valid for Australian visa

PTI

New Delhi, May 6

Scores for English language test TOEFL will now be considered valid for all Australian visa purposes, the Educational Testing Service (ETS) announced today.

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) was put under review by the Australian Department of Home Affairs (DHA) last July and the scores were no longer being accepted. ETS, the Princeton-based agency, which conducts the crucial test, said the scores for exams taken on or after May 5, will be considered valid for the purpose.

“Australia remains the preferred choice for Indian students and working professionals, with over 1.2 lakh Indian students studying in Australia last year.

“Further, with nine Australian universities among the top 100 global universities as per the latest QS World University Rankings, Australia offers world-class higher education and post-study work opportunities,” said Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India and South Asia.

Nishidar Borra, president of the Association of Australian Education Representatives in India, said, “The acceptance of TOEFL iBT scores for Australian visas is a reassures for Indian students and professionals wanting to settle in Australia.