Toll row, roadways staff stage protest against plaza workers

Muktsar, May 3

Tension prevailed between Punjab Roadways employees and toll plaza staff at Warring village on the Muktsar-Kotkapura road here today. The Punjab Roadways employees even held a protest, demanding action against the toll plaza staff and threatened to launch a state-wide protest on Thursday.

They alleged that a bus driver gave Rs 500 to an employee of the toll plaza, but the latter returned lesser amount and misbehaved with him. Angered over this, roadways employees gathered there and started raising slogans. They even claimed that the toll plaza staff threw stones at the bus, which was on its way to Katra.

The police too reached there and tried to pacify the roadways employees. On the other hand, the toll plaza staff claimed that the bus driver had misbehaved with their woman colleague.

Till the filing of the report, the protest was under way and the plaza had been made toll-free for vehicles. The police were examining the CCTV footages of the incident.