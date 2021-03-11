Transplant PR varieties of paddy after June 20: Punjab Agricultural University

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

Experts at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, have said transplanting paddy close to the onset of monsoon not only conserves water, but also help reduce the load on underground water.

PAU recommends 11 short or medium duration rice varieties which are now grown on more than 70 per cent area in the state. “Transplanting paddy around June 25 results in the highest yield. The variety PR 126 performs even better when transplanted in July. Flowering period of early transplanted crop coincides with high temperature, which results in lower yield due to panicle sterility and low grain weight,” said Dr Gurjit Singh Mangat, Additional Director Research (Crop Improvement), PAU.

He further said transplanting early allows pests to have a greater number of generations. These observations have been noticed particularly for stem borers of rice (yellow, white, and pink) in various studies conducted at PAU.

Dr Buta Singh Dhillon, Principal Scientist, Plant Breeding, said the heavy build-up of pests, such as stem borers and plant hoppers, poses a serious threat to the basmati crop, which is more vulnerable and matures late. This compels farmers to resort to heavy sprays, causing residue issues, thereby undermining export of Basmati. The build-up of the pest on the rice crop beyond a threshold can prove to be a threat even to the succeeding wheat crop as happened in case of pink stem borer after 2019 rice harvest. Moreover, false smut and sheath blight diseases of rice also show higher severity in early transplanted rice.

“In view of this farmers are advised to transplant 30-35 days old nursery of PR 121, PR 128, PR 129, and PR 130 after June 20. The 25-30 days old nursery of PR 126 should be transplanted between June 25 and July 10 for higher paddy yields,” said Dr Dhillon.

Due to sufficient window between wheat harvest and transplanting of PR varieties green manuring became feasible which helped improve physical and chemical properties of soil, added Dr Mangat.

