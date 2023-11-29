Two accused in Ludhiana hosiery factory owner kidnap case killed in firing

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 29

Two alleged gangsters wanted in the Sambhav Jain kidnapping case were killed in an exchange of fire with police at Tibba on Wednesday evening.

Several rounds of fire were exchanged between gangsters and a police team.

After getting a tip-off about the gangsters’ hideout, police cornered them.

"The kidnapping case accused fired first shots. The two accused were killed in police retaliation," said Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

The deceased have been identified as Sanju Bahman and Shubham Gopi.

On November 17 night, hosiery factory owner Sambhav Jain was cornered by five persons who after thrashing him abducted him in his Kia Seltos car and shot him in the leg.

They had demanded Rs 5 crore to release him. However, when the victim’s wife came with money and ornaments, kidnappers suspecting police movement didn’t not collect the ransom and fled with the car after throwing Jain on the road.

Four accused were already nabbed by the police in the case and two were still at large.