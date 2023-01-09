Two killed, 5 injured in road accident in Punjab’s Banur

Patiala, January 9

Two persons were killed and five others, including two children and two women, were injured in a road accident between a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler at Banur on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Gurbaksh Singh Rinka (48) of Banur and Shubham Sharma, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana.

The injured women and children were admitted to a private hospital in Rajpura and were later shifted to the Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

Banur police station SHO Kirpal Singh said Gurbaksh was returning home from a nearby gurdwara on his two-wheeler when the accident took place.

Meanwhile, according to the two women travelling in the car, they along with their family members were going to Faridabad when the incident took place.

The police have taken both the vehicles into custody and started investigation.