Two persons nabbed, drugs and motorcycle seized near border in Amritsar Sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

Security agencies have apprehended two persons and seized a packet of narcotics, believed to have been dropped by a drone, along with a motorcycle near the international border in Amritsar Sector.

On the intervening night of November 12-13, the Border Security Force intercepted a drone and the troops heard the sound of something being dropping near Udhar Dhaliwal village, a BSF officer said.

A search by BSF troops was carried out in the depth area, during which a packet wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a metallic ring attached to it was found that contained about 540 grams heroin.

Further, a joint search operation with the Punjab Police was carried out in the surrounding area on Monday morning. The search party apprehended two suspected smugglers, along with a motor cycle from a house in the village, he added.

On Sunday, two China-made drones, DJI Mavic-3 Classic models, were seized by joint teams of the BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Bharopal and Nesta villages in the same sector.

