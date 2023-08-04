UK MP Dhesi stopped at airport for 2 hrs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 3

UK’s Punjabi-origin MP Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi was reportedly stopped by the immigration authorities at the Amritsar airport for two hours this morning. He reached Amritsar via an Air India flight (AI-118) from Birmingham at 9 am.

According to information, Dhesi did not have an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card. The immigration officials asked him for the documents following which he was stopped at the airport.

It took two hours to provide all documents before the authorities allowed him to leave the airport around 11am. There was, however, no statement or reaction about the incident by Dhesi on his social media platforms.

