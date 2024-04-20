Abohar: Upset over police inaction, youth dies days after consuming poison

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 19

A 19-year-old youth who consumed poison about two weeks ago after feeling upset over police inaction in a case, died today at AIIMS Bathinda where he was under treatment. He was referred to AIIMS by the Abohar Civil Hospital.

The body of the deceased has been brought here for post-mortem.

Chhinder Singh, father of the deceased Bobby, said that about four months ago, when his son had gone to pick up his sister from a private college located on the Burjmuhar Road, a dozen youths attacked him brutally, in which his hand was cut. Later, during treatment, a rod had to be inserted in his arm.

Expressing anger towards the police administration, the family alleged that a case was registered on the statement of the youth but no concrete action was taken. According to the family, Bobby felt hurt as the accused used to make fun of him. Upset over this, he reportedly consumed insecticide. When brought to the civil hospital for treatment, he was referred to AIIMS Bathinda but died this morning.

Bobby’s family members said that if city-1 police had taken action against the accused in time, their son’s life could have been saved.

SHO Navpreet Singh said that Bobby’s statements had been recorded and a case would be registered against the mentioned accused for abetting suicide.

