Punjab VB summons BIS Chahal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

The Vigilance Bureau has summoned Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, ex-media adviser to former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, on March 10 for verification regarding a pending inquiry about possessing disproportionate assets.

Chahal has been called to appear before a Vigilance team at 11 am in the office of the SSP, Vigilance, in Patiala.

#capt amarinder singh