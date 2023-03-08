Punjab VB summons BIS Chahal

Chandigarh, March 7
The Vigilance Bureau has summoned Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, ex-media adviser to former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, on March 10 for verification regarding a pending inquiry about possessing disproportionate assets.
Chahal has been called to appear before a Vigilance team at 11 am in the office of the SSP, Vigilance, in Patiala.
