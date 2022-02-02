46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

As the Congress has decided to take a feedback from voters and party workers to choose between Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu as the CM face, a day-old video of senior party leader Sunil Jakhar referring to a majority of MLAs backing him as CM after Capt Amarinder Singh was ousted, has created a flutter in political circles.

Jakhar, who was one of the faces of the campaign for the coming Assembly elections, has apparently been left out by the party after it took a U-turn on going to the elections with a CM face.

The former PPCC chief, who was addressing a rally in Abohar in support of his nephew Sandeep Jakhar, is heard saying in the video that after Amarinder’s ouster, 46 MLAs had voted for him, 16 for Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, 12 for Preneet Kaur, six for Navjot Singh Sidhu and two for Channi as the CM face.

Though the facts have been highlighted several times earlier, the timing of this statement by Jakhar is being seen by party leaders as a subtle reminder by the former PPCC chief to the party leadership about his relevance at a time when the party is asking its workers about the CM face.

The video of Jakhar claiming that a majority of MLAs had backed him for the Chief Minister’s post after Amarinder Singh quit has sparked a buzz, adding yet another twist to the Congress's campaign for the crucial state election.

In the video that has gone viral, Jakhar, who is chairman of the Congress campaign committee, is heard saying in Punjabi that he has no complaints and “God does whatever is right”.