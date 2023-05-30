Vigilance calls Balbir Sidhu on June 2

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 29

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has summoned BJP leader Balbir Singh Sidhu on June 2 in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged disproportionate assets case.

He was questioned for over eight hours on April 21. Sidhu, who was the Health Minister in the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government, was called again to the office with documentary record on May 5.

He was reportedly given a proforma to fill. Sidhu did not appear at the VB office on the previous date, seeking time to collect the requisite documents. Now, a notice has been sent to him for June 2.