Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 10K bribe

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, July 1

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gurdeep Singh, who is posted at the Zira city police station, for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The ASI has been arrested on the complaint of Sanjeev Kumar, owner of Dabur Gun House, Zira.

The VB spokesperson said the complainant alleged that ASI Gurdeep had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for helping him and his family members in a case registered against them under Sections 353, 186, 294, 506 and 149 of the IPC at the Zira city police station on August 26, 2021.

The complainant said the accused ASI had taken a bribe of Rs 5,000 to help his brother Rajiv Kumar, alias Monu, in getting bail on June 23, 2023, and was demanding Rs 10,000 more.

Sanjeev alleged the ASI had taken Rs 60,000 as a bribe from them in the past.

The VB spokesperson said they laid a trap and arrested the accused while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. A case has been registerd under the Prevention of Corruption Act against ASI Gurdeep at Ferozepur.